NPCC volleyball finishes 2-2 at Southeast CC Tournament

Beatrice – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball split games on both days of the Southeast Invitational Tournament, finishing 2-2 on the weekend. They were defeated in the first match on Friday by Highland Community College 3-0. In the second match on Friday, the Lady Knights defeated Cloud County 3-1.

On Saturday, they were defeated in three sets by Colby Community College. In their final match of the tournament, the Lady Knights swept Southeastern Iowa Community College in three games.

In the match against Highland, they were defeated 25-18, 25-22, and 25-18. Luisa Hernandez led the Lady Knights in kills with eight, followed by Shaylee Johnson and Aly Camacho, who each had six kills. Carlie Wytulka had 27 set assists and Carly Moss had nine defensive digs to lead North Platte. Camacho also had two solo and eight assisted blocks.

In match two against Cloud County, the Lady Knights won 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, and 26-24. Neci Sundquist had 11 kills, while Camacho, Hernandez, and Johnson each had eight kills in the match. Wytulka had 44 set assists. Antonya Schaffert had18 defensive digs. Johnson also contributed three solo and five assisted blocks to lead the Lady Knights.

On Saturday, in the first match against Colby, the Lady Knights were defeated in three sets 25-16, 25-17, and 25-12. Hernandez led the Lady Knights with five kills, Wytulka had 16 set assists, and Schaffert had five defensive digs and five assisted blocks.

In match two on Saturday, the Lady Knights bounced back to defeat t Southeastern Iowa in three sets, 27-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Hernandez had seven kills, Wytulka contributed 24 set assists, Schaffert had seven defensive digs and Camacho had two solo and eight assisted blocks to lead the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights are now 2-3 on the season.

They will return to action on Wednesday, August 30 when they host Northeastern Junior College at 7 pm at the McDonald – Belton Gymnasium.