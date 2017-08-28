2 sentenced for credit card scheme in northeast Nebraska

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been sentenced for a credit card scheme that defrauded people and businesses in northeast Nebraska.

31-year-old Jorge Navarro and 31-year-old Yaima Lugo, both of Madison, were sentenced Friday in Madison County District Court.

Court records say the two had used the cards to make several local purchases. Investigators say falsified credit/debit cards, gift cards, driver’s licenses and Social Security cards were found at the couple’s house during a search.

Navarro was sentenced to three to six years on drug and fraud charges. Lugo was sentenced to two to four years on charges of fraud and of providing false information.