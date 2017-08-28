Chuck Johnson, of North Platte, NE, died at Great Plains Health on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at the age of 71.

Chuck was born in North Platte on June 10, 1946, to Edwin Albin and Wilhelmina Elizabeth Lange Johnson. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from high school in 1965. He first went to work as a lineman then hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad in 1968, working in the Car Department. Chuck worked until 1993 when he took a disability.

On August 12, 1967, Chuck married Diane Lynn Epler in North Platte. They had raised three children, Steven, Stacey and Tami, and had just celebrated their 50th anniversary. When the boys were younger, Chuck coached them in Little League and their team won two state championships. As they got older, Chuck enjoyed watching them play Legion Baseball, and when his grandsons were old enough, they too played baseball. But baseball wasn’t his only sport, Chuck loved golfing with Stacey and Pete and watching the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Royals.

Most importantly, Chuck loved his family and dog, Yogi. He was a devoted husband and a kind, loving father and grandfather. His favorite place was simply being with his family. He will be missed so much.

Chuck leaves behind his wife, Diane, of North Platte; sons, Steven (Tracy) Johnson and Stacey (Tiffany) Johnson, of North Platte; daughter, Tami (Demian) Bongle, of Whitefish Bay, WI; 10 grandchildren, Trevor, Jordie, Madison, Cooper, Carter, Alex, Maggie, Carsen, Taylor and Daniel; sisters, Helen (Bill) Haney, of Tryon, NE, and Charlene (Floyd) Danczak, of Johnstown, CO; brothers, Roy Pounder, of Illinois, Richard Pounder, of Colorado and Larry Johnson, of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Betty Olson, of Lincoln, NE, and Linda Janecek, of North Platte; brothers-in-law, Jeff Olson and Robert (Michelle) Epler, all of North Platte; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Wilhelmina Johnson; and sister, Alice Pounder.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at the First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com.