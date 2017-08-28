Elizabeth “Betty” Janette Peterson, age 92 of North Platte, passed away Friday August 25, 2017 at Centennial Park Retirement home in North Platte.

Betty was born on January 24, 1925 in Spaulding, NE to Frank and Anna (Rothleutner) Bernt. She grew up on a farm outside of Spaulding and graduated from Spaulding Academy. After high school she attended Business College in Omaha and worked for MGM in Omaha. She married Lester C. Peterson on June 2, 1947 in Omaha. The couple lived in Omaha until 1958 when they moved to North Platte where she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital doing clerical work. She later worked at Great Plains Health until her retirement. When her sons were in Boy Scouts in the 1960s she was a Troop Mother. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she contributed much of her time, as well as volunteering with RSVP.

Betty is survived by 3 children, Gary (Jocile) Peterson of Akron, CO, Dave Peterson of Lincoln, and John “Smiley” (Becky) Peterson of Stapleton; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister Mary Kay (Bernard) Fairbanks of Spaulding, NE; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lester in 1992; daughter Joan Mulinix; and brother Jerome Bernt.

Memorials are suggested to RSVP and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday August 29, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday August 30, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with the Reverend Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday August 28, 2017 and from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday August 29, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.