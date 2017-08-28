Jack Dean Bond, 80, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Jack was born July 30, 1937, to George and Lela Alberta (Van Deusen) Bond in Syracuse, Missouri. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, graduating from Northeast High School in 1954. After high school, Jack joined the United States Air Force Reserve. He was called to active duty in 1961, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1962.

On March 15, 1958, Jack was united in marriage to Sandra K. Grazier. Jack and Sandra made their home in Kansas City then relocated to North Platte in 1970. Jack retired as General Manager of Central Nebraska Packing Company. Jack, along with three partners, also founded Animal Spectrum, a company that formulated and produced specialized diets for exotic animals. He was an active member of the AAZPA.

After retiring, Jack traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and numerous countries. He especially enjoyed spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member and deacon of the First Christian Church, as well as a member of the V.F.W. Post #1504, P.R. Halligan Post #163 American Legion, Eagle’s #2839, B.P.O. Elks #985 and Coyotes. Jack never met a stranger and was a charitable person, always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sandra, of North Platte; daughters, Victoria Cady, of North Platte, and Cassandra (Terry) Leet, of Torrington, Wyoming; brothers, Van (Alice) Bond, of Prineville, Oregon, Gary Bond and David (Dana) Bond, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Ronald (Jeannie) Bond, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina; sisters, Ruth Moran and Wanda Decker, of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Rachel (Aaron) Finken, Megan Fausnaugh, Leneé (Aurelio) Godina, Micaela (Tyler) Papousek, Emily Cady, Matthew (Megan) Leet and Kaitlyn Leet; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Fausnaugh; his parents, George and Lela Bond; sisters, Virginia Jamison and Carol Baccala; and son-in-law, Robert Cady.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the First Christian Church with Pastor Jan Ekstedt officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ (220 North Vine Street, North Platte, NE, 69101).