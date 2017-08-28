Man struck by vehicle during domestic dispute at Lake Maloney campground

Deputies say a North Platte man was struck by a vehicle during a domestic disturbance at a Lake Maloney campground.

On August 27, at around 8:00 p.m., Lincoln County deputies were called to the Kansas Point camping area at the Lake Maloney Inlet after it was reported that a man had been struck by a pickup.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man, identified as 46-year-old James Branam, had been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, 56-year-old Tina Branam., both of North Platte.

Deputies say when the Tina went to leave, James grabbed the passenger side of the vehicle and was drug down the gravel road and was eventually run over by the vehicle’s rear tire.

James was transported to Great Plains Health for treatment. The severity of his injuries is unknown at the time.

The investigation is ongoing but, at this point, no charges have been filed. It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the incident.