MPCC named one of the Top 10 community colleges in the nation

Mid-Plains Community College is one of the Top 10 community colleges in the nation.

That’s according to SmartAsset, a financial technology company that provides transparent, automated and accurate advice on big personal finance decisions.

SmartAsset recently conducted a study to determine the best community colleges in the nation, and MPCC ranked seventh out of the 808 schools analyzed. It was the only college in Nebraska to make the Top 10 list.

“Mid-Plains Community College’s mission is transforming lives through exceptional learning opportunities for individual student success,” said MPCC President Ryan Purdy. “This recognition demonstrates that we are meeting this mission, while staying true to the value of being accessible and affordable.”

Information for the study came from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. Results were based on comparisons of the following factors: student-to-faculty ratio, cost of tuition and fees and graduation and transfer rates.

“According to our data, Mid-Plains Community College is a great option for students who appreciate a lot of one-on-one time with teachers and faculty,” said Kara Gibson, public relations associate at SmartAsset. “MPCC has a faculty-to-student ratio of nine, which ties for the second-lowest rate in the Top 10. In addition, MPCC should be affordable for most students as annual in-state tuition and fees run up a relatively low bill of around $2,900.”

More information about the study can be found at: https://smartasset.com/student-loans/best-community-colleges-2017.

More information about MPCC and programs it offers is available at mpcc.edu.