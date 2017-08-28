Nebraska deploys National Guard to provide hurricane relief

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has deployed four Army National Guard helicopters and 23 soldiers to Texas to help with ongoing Hurricane Harvey flood relief efforts.

The helicopters from Lincoln and soldiers Grand Island are going after Texas requested additional emergency management assistance on Sunday. The soldiers are trained and equipped to conduct aeromedical evacuation and hoist rescue missions.

Officials say other Nebraska Army National Guard helicopters and crews are ready to join the mission if requested.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says in a statement that Nebraska residents stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Texas to address the situation.