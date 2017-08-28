North Platte woman dies in Frontier County motorcycle crash

CURTIS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a North Platte woman died after her motorcycle left the road and flipped into a ditch.

Frontier County Sheriff Dan Rupp says the crash happened about noon Sunday when 52-year-old Lori Paulsen was riding a motorcycle with a group of friends and her husband. It was reported that they were on Highway 23, just east of Curtis, when Paulsen’s motorcycle veered onto the shoulder and then flipped into a ditch.

Paulsen was taken to a North Platte hospital, where she died from her injuries.