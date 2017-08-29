Betty Ochsner, 93, of Longmont, Colorado, formerly of North Platte, passed away Aug. 11, 2017, peacefully at her home.

Betty Jean Ochsner was born on April 17, 1924, in Elm Creek to John and Lily McCartney LeMaster. The youngest of five surviving children, she grew up there and graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1941.

She met Kenneth Ochsner while she was working as a switchboard operator at the Grand Island Ordinance Plant during World War II. They married in Corning, Iowa, on Feb. 28, 1948, and moved to North Platte shortly after that when Kenny was hired by Union Pacific Railroad as a brakeman. To this union were born a daughter, Rox Ann, and a son, Charles, who died in infancy. Kenneth preceded her in death in 1977.

Betty continued to work in the communications field for the rest of her working life, for Northwestern Bell in Kearney and North Platte, and later for Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte. She retired from UP in 1986 with 20 years of service.

Betty had a lifelong love of music, performing as a vocalist and pianist in high school. She enjoyed playing piano and organ and entertained the hospice caregivers who were called in during the last two weeks of her life.

She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte, having served as Sunday school superintendent, on the membership committee and as an elder and a deacon. She served on the board of the UPRR Employee Credit Union for 15 years.

Betty was known for her generous heart and was famous for always winning the struggle to pick up the check when eating out.

She was a wonderful grandmother, taking all three of her grandchildren on numerous trips, both separately and as a group. Shad, Kael and Leif loved their trips with “Grammie,” and she loved sharing her passion for travel with them. She even took both boys to China “to carry her luggage.” She took many tours and cruises, making it at least once to every continent except Antarctica.

Betty struggled with Alzheimer’s disease during the last years of her life. She moved into a wonderful home in Longmont in 2009 to be near her daughter. She delighted in walks at the lake near her home and in watching the activities of the birds and wildlife. Babies of any variety, human or animal, brought a twinkle to her eyes. She had a “little black dog” who brought her much joy even when she couldn’t remember its name.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Everett, Ray, Harold and Bernard; husband; and an infant son.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Rox Ann Olson of Longmont; three grandchildren, Shad (Kim) Olson of Blackhawk, South Dakota, Kael (Scott) Leigh of Blue River, Colorado, and Leif (Karen) Olson of Longmont; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte First Presbyterian Church.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.