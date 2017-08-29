Ian Jon Galloway, 7, of North Platte passed away August 26, 2017 at his home. Ian was born in North Platte on September 28, 2009 to Jason and Melissa (Brasby) Galloway.

Ian was an energetic and animated little boy. He had the diagnosis of neurofibromatosis and brain cancer, but that’s not who he was. His personality and orneriness shown through as he adapted to the changes happening to his body. He truly transformed the world around him. We learned to enjoy the simplicity of life through him, the beauty of pure love, and that faith doesn’t come from sight. He loved Jesus fiercely and asked to pray for many things. He was blessed to live in a community that cared for his specific needs: transportation to his doctor appointments, and a handicapped bike he could ride. He will be missed by all, but especially his service dog, Thorin, and his sister, Amanda. We are all more compassionate and accepting after being blessed with Ian’s life.

In honor of Ian’s love of baths, the family requests donations of *new* bath toys, salts, and other related small bath items. These will be donated to the children’s hospitals where Ian was treated. They will help re-stock the prize boxes after other cancer patients have pokes or chemo. Children are welcome to wear pajamas and/or their bath robe to Ian’s services. Casual attire is appropriate. Please join us for a relaxed celebration of Ian’s life!!

Survivors include his parents, Jason and Melissa Galloway of North Platte; sister, Amanda Galloway of North Platte; his faithful service dog, Thorin of North Platte; grandparents, Larry & Ruth Galloway of Gibbon, NE and Matt & Kathy Brasby of Ft. Morgan, CO; great-grandmother, Florence Wacker of Ft. Morgan, CO; great-grandparents, Henry & Barbara Brasby of Ft. Morgan, CO.; aunts & uncles, Cicilia (Brasby) & Lonnie Hartley of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Debra (Brasby) & Jonathan Rogers of Ft. Morgan, CO, Nathan & Valarie Brasby, Becky (Brasby) & Devin Seymour all of Ft. Morgan, CO, Ron & Gail Galloway of Shelton, NE, and Ken & Christi Galloway of Kearney, NE; numerous cousins, extended family members, friends and exceptional medical, therapy, and educational teams.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ethel Brasby; great-grandparents, Elmer & Alice Jurgens, and Ray & Minnie Drews; and a great-grandfather, Arthur Wacker.

Monetary memorials can be donated to the local Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation or to the family to offset lingering medical and transportation expenses. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2017 at the North Platte Berean Church with the Reverend John Stone officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.