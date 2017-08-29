Knights volleyball to host Northeastern on Wednesday night

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will host the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen on Wednesday, August 30 at 7 PM at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Lady Knights are 2-3 on the season. Luisa Hernandez, a freshman from Yuma, Colo., leads the Lady Knights in kills with 34. Mikenna Curlee, sophomore from Peetz, Colo., is next with 30 kills. Carlie Wytulka, a freshman from Nucla, Colo., has 143 set assists or 8.4 assists per set. Antonya Schaffert, a sophomore from Otis, Colo., leads the Lady Knights with 54 defensive digs

The Plainswomen are 2-2 in the early season. Sara Antic leads the Plainswomen in kills with 35 kills. She has a .169 kill efficiency. Next in kills is Noel Phillips with 33 and a .129 kill efficiency. Sofija Pajevic has 138 set assists or 11.5 assists per set, and nine service aces to lead the Plainswomen. Bailey Schumacher has 65 defensive digs.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.