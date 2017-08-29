Man pleads guilty to Nebraska Interstate 80 crash death

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An October sentencing has been scheduled for a man who pleaded guilty to the south-central Nebraska crash death of a passenger in his car.

20-year-old Elijah Helms, of Gretna, entered pleas Friday in Dawson County District Court to vehicular homicide and to driving under the influence, causing serious injury. Prosecutors dropped three related charges. His sentencing is set for Oct. 16.

The crash occurred Oct. 29 on Interstate 80 near Lexington. Authorities say Helms’ car crossed the interstate median and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. A passenger in his car, 19-year-old Lexa Douglas, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene. Helms, two other people in his car and two in the other vehicle were hospitalized.