NPHS to face Lincoln Southwest at UNL Memorial Stadium on Sept. 30

Lincoln Public Schools has worked closely with the University of Nebraska Athletics Department to bring a pair of high school games to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30. The games were originally scheduled to be played at Seacrest Field on Friday, Sept. 29, the same evening as the Huskers will play the University of Illinois at 7 p.m.

The two games scheduled at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 30 are Lincoln Southwest vs. North Platte, and Lincoln Northeast vs. Fremont. The first game between Southwest and North Platte will kick off at 1 p.m., with the Northeast-Fremont contest to follow at 4:30 p.m. Game ticket prices – which include all-season athletic passes and individual game prices – will be the same as at Seacrest Field.

“Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska Athletics Department both recognize the great importance of high school football across the state,” said LPS Director of Athletics Kathi Wieskamp. “Given the unique challenge associated with the Huskers playing a Friday night game at Illinois, we worked together to provide a special opportunity for four Nebraska high schools to play their games at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. This is a special opportunity to showcase Nebraska high school football and support the Huskers.”

The contests are the first regular-season high school games in recent memory to be played at Memorial Stadium, and are the only regular season games scheduled to be played at the stadium this fall. Nebraska Athletics has partnered with the Nebraska School Activities Association to stage the Nebraska State High Football Playoff finals at Memorial Stadium since 1996.

Any inquires or requests for further information about the games should be directed to Lincoln Public Schools. NCAA rules regarding publicity and recruiting guidelines prohibit Nebraska Athletics from any further comment.