Officials say body in burned vehicle was that of teen girl

MORRILL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a body firefighters found in a burned vehicle in western Nebraska was that of a 17-year-old girl.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday evening that girl’s been identified as Lilyanna Martin, who lived in Morrill. Firefighters discovered the body after extinguishing the vehicle fire in a field Friday night, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Morrill.

The office says there’s no evidence that any crime was involved in the girl’s death.