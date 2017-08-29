Omaha teen sentenced to up to 120 years for killing 2

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha teen has been sentenced to 70 to 120 years in prison for the 2015 shooting deaths of two other teens.

Courvoisier Sims was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court after pleading guilty in July of two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he was 15 when he killed 17-year-old Brandon Phelps and 19-year-old James Star in December 2015 in northeast Omaha shooting.

Prosecutors say Sims was a gang member who was trying to buy a gun when the shooting happened.

But a defense attorney says Sims panicked and shot the teens because he thought he was being robbed.