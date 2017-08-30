Iowa woman accused of trying to steal car in Sutherland

An Iowa woman is facing charges in Lincoln County after she allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in Sutherland.

On August 29, at around 4:00 p.m., a resident in Sutherland called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to report that a female had just attempted to steal her vehicle.

As deputies responded, the victim reported that the female had fled on foot. However, the victim followed the suspect to a local store and notified deputies of her location.

Deputies arrived and detained the female identified as 42-year-old Lisa Lauder of Des Moines, Iowa.

Lauder was questioned and advised deputies that she had been left in town by her boyfriend and was “just trying to get home.”

It was determined that probable cause existed to arrest Lauder and charge her with attempted theft by taking. She was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.