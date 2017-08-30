Lincoln bank amps up security amid area robberies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska-based bank has increased security at all its branches in the wake of several Lincoln bank robberies.

Pinnacle Bank branches in Lincoln have been the targets of bank robbers five times in the past year. Lincoln police say there have also been nine other bank robberies in the city in the past two years.

A spokeswoman for the bank says Pinnacle is adding controlled access at all 12 of its Lincoln branches and is using armed guards at some locations until it can complete the process. Bank doors will be locked and staff will have to physically let in customers.

The FBI reports the surge in Nebraska bank heists comes as bank robberies rose nationally by about 5 percent between 2015 and 2016.