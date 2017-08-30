Police investigate armed robbery at Kearney motel

Police in Kearney are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a motel early Wednesday morning.

At 7:00 a.m. on August 30, 2017, Police Officers of the Kearney Police Department were called to Motel 6, 101 Talmadge Street, to investigate an armed robbery.

The initial investigation reveals a male subject confronted the front desk clerk and produced a knife, demanding money. The suspect then departed the motel with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 6-0 in height with a husky build. He was also described as having grey stubble for a goatee. The suspect may have also been in possession of a red draw string type bag. No other description is available at this time. The suspect then departed on foot and it is unknown if a vehicle was involved.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.