Police say woman injured in Lincoln blast died in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman critically injured when her southeast Lincoln home blew apart has died at a hospital.

Lincoln police say Jeanne Jasa died around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say her husband, Jim, remains in critical condition. He also was blown into their backyard on Aug. 14.

The natural gas explosion shattered windows and knocked some neighboring homes off their foundations. Debris from the shattered home was scattered for blocks.

Authorities say tests have confirmed the blast didn’t start outside the house, because there were no issues with gas delivery to it. The investigation is continuing.