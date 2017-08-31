HIGHLIGHTS: Knights volleyball falls to Northeastern 3-1

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights were defeated by the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen on Wednesday night, three sets to one, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20.

In the first set the set was tied at 10, when the Plainswomen’s Kacey Jaeger was able to keep her serve for three points to put the Plainswomen up 13-10. The Lady Knights only were able to manage six service points compared to 12 by the Plainsmen in the first set.

The second set began with the Plainswomen’s Lauren White serving four points to take a 4-0 lead. After a couple of side outs, the Plainswomen’s Jaeger reeled off six service points to open up the set at 13-2. Carly Moss had two service points and Carlie Wytulka had three service points for the Lady Knights in set two.

In the third set, the Lady Knights jumped out to a 7-2 lead behind the serving of Antonya Schaffert, who had four service points. The Plainsmen rallied back to tie the score at 23-23. After a couple of side outs, Amanda Kroeger served the set winner after a kill attempt by the Plainswomen was just wide.

In the fourth set, the set was tight throughout. The Plainswomen outscored the Lady Knights in service points 10-3.

Lady Knight assistant coach Sally Thalken said, “We must do a better job with serve and serve-receive to compete. I know the girls expect more from themselves and they are willing to pay the price to improve. We have a nice young group and we will go through “growing pains” as we mature as a team.”

The Lady Knights, now 2-4, take to the road over the weekend to compete in the Highland Community College Invitational in Highland, Kans… They will face Allen County Community College and Northeastern Oklahoma A & M on Friday. On Saturday, they will face a pair of pre-season rated teams in six rated Coffeyville Community College and then #18 rated Metro Community College – Longview.

They return to the home court on Tuesday September 5 to host Hastings College Junior Varsity at 7 pm.

The Hastings match will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.