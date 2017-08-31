Kenneth Albert Deibert, Sr., of North Platte, NE, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at Great Plains Health at the age of 86.

Ken was born on October 20, 1930, in Sheridan County, KS, to Julius Edward and Faye Barr Deibert. He grew up and attended school in Sheridan County until he was 15 years old. He then moved to Thomas County, KS where he worked for Foster Farms until 1950.

On March 25, 1950, Ken was united in marriage to Donna Darlene Black in Hoxie, KS. They continued to live in various Kansas communities before moving to California. After a while they returned to Goodland, KS, then moved to Colorado, Lexington, NE, and in ’71 they settled in North Platte.

Ken was employed by Central Nebraska Packing and was a supervisor when he retired in 1993. He then worked another 13 years part-time at Shopko, worked for Leonard Messersmith, fixing up rental houses. After working for so many years, Ken finally retired for good.

In his free time, Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member and leader at Valley Christian Church.

Ken leaves behind his wife, Darlene, of North Platte; children, Rebecca “Becky” (Randy) Gilland and Kenneth, Jr. (Olga) Deibert, of North Platte, Danny (Linda) Heyer, of Arnaudville, LA, and Dean (Teresa) Deibert, of Bostic, NC; son-in-law, Milo (Sharon) Klein, of Gregory, SD; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; as well as other family.

He was preceded in death by his children, Michael Dee Deibert and Patricia Klein; his parents, Julius and Faye Deibert; brothers, Fredrick “Sam” and Frank Deibert; and sisters, Junita Sewell, Dorothy Beilser, Maggie Brown and Mildred Van Diver.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at the Valley Christian Church with Pastor Brent Montgomery officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hoxie, KS. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Valley Christian Church.