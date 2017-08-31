Police say teen killed in crash was racing another car

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a teen killed this week in a crash was racing another car on a city street when he lost control, causing a chain reaction crash involving several vehicles.

Authorities on Thursday identified the teen as 16-year-old Blayne Rezac, who was a junior at Lincoln’s North Star High School.

The crash was reported a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday near the Lancaster Event Center in east Lincoln.

Police said Thursday that investigators believe Rezac was racing another car when he swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and struck a different car. Both vehicles went over the median, and three oncoming vehicles were struck.

The crash injured six other people, who were treated at local hospitals.