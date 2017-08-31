Randal “Randy” Sigler, 64, of Hastings passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at Mary Lanning Medical Center. Randy was born in Grand Island on May 10, 1953, the son of Lyman and Margaret (Lepant) Sigler.

Faith has always been a big part of Randy’s life. As a young child, Randy was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Randy attended North Platte High School where he graduated with the class of 1971. Following school, Randy went on to work odd jobs until he began employment with Dana Corp in Hastings as Supervisor until the plant closed. He moved to Kearney and North Platte working as a conductor on U.P.R.R. until 2011 when he retired and moved back to Hastings and was able to spend his last three years living with his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Randy enjoyed watching or playing golf. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. From a young age, Randy learned the value of hard work. He was quiet but social and often would share much needed advice. Mealtime gatherings have always been a favorite time for Randy, he loved getting together and hearing about everyone’s day. He was incredibly proud of all of his family and he lived to spend time with his grandchildren. Randy could, at times be a little ornery or even stubborn, but deep down he was big hearted and was loved by many.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Teresa Lynnette Sigler.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Mike (Sally) Sigler of Tenn., Matt Sigler of Portland, OR and Miranda (Jeremy) Boutin of Hastings; brothers, Terry (Lauree) Sigler of North Platte, Patrick (Cindy) Sigler of Ooltewah, Tenn. and Roger (Joyce) Sigler of Lakewood, Wash; mother of his children and close friend, Sheila Minnick of Hastings; eight grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary”s Cathedral in Grand Island. Fr. Scott Harter will officiate. Cremation is to follow with a burial of ashes Saturday at 11 a.m.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m.Memorials are suggested to the family. Words of comfort and kindness may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com