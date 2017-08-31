Woman ordered to pay triple money received in Medicaid fraud

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman sentenced to federal prison earlier this week for health care fraud in Nebraska has now been ordered to pay the state more than $400,000 for the false Medicaid claims.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office said Thursday that Chandra Wrightsell, who ran Evol Consulting, has been ordered by a Lancaster County District judge to pay $439,777 to the state — three times the amount she’s accused of receiving through fraud.

Officials say she submitted more than 1,300 claims to the Nebraska Medicaid program but did not have any documentation to show that the services were ever rendered. She was paid more than $146,000 on those claims.

On Wednesday in federal court, Wrightsell was sentenced to 18 months behind bars and was told to pay nearly $106,000 in restitution.