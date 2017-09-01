Glenda Maxine Louise Koch, of Hershey, NE, passed away at Linden Court on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the age of 87, one day shy of her birthday.

Glenda was born August 31, 1929, in a little farmhouse in Custer County, NE, to Ray Delmar and Dorotha Hannah Parker King. She grew up on the farm and attended school at Nichols Country School and graduated from Hershey High School in 1947.

One day at a birthday party she met Phillip Virgil Koch and that very evening he told her, “Someday I am going to marry you.” Two years later on her birthday in 1945, Glenda and Phillip eloped to Kansas. Since she was still in high school, they returned to the Hershey area where Glenda completed high school. They had two children, Steve and Vicki, and 67 wonderful years of marriage.

Since Phillip took over the family farm after his father died in 1951, Glenda became a farmer’s wife, which she enjoyed. She worked on the farm and was especially helpful setting irrigation tubes and did the usual household duties of cooking and cleaning. She also maintained a very nice, large yard and worked in her garden and flower beds, which she loved. Glenda enjoyed sewing and even made her daughter’s wedding dress and Phillip’s suits.

After Phillip died in 2012, Glenda eventually moved into Linden Court where she touched many lives.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Deb) Koch, of Hershey and Vicki (Jeff) Young, of North Platte; grandchildren, Steven II “Chip” (Amy) Koch, Zach (Angie) Koch, Whitney Koch, Micah Koch, Kris (Haven) Smith, Kort (Alison) Smith, and Parker Young; her great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Bill) Maassen, of North Platte; and other family members.

Along with her husband, Phillip, Glenda was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Dorotha and Ben Lind; her father, Ray King; and sister, Roedene Abel.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Chaplain Deb Dishman officiating. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.