Lori A. Paulsen, 52, of North Platte, formerly of Kearney, died Aug. 27, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Lori Ann was born on March 10, 1965, in Kearney to Bill D. and Patricia K. (Johnston) Cordle. She attended Kearney High School, where she was extremely active with cheerleading and the drama club. Lori graduated with the class of 1983.

She was married to Mark Woodside from March 27, 1984 to May 1992. She then married Lars Paulsen on March 2, 1994, in Arlington, Virginia.

The one thing Lori wanted more than anything else was a big family. Her six children, Travys, Talia, Jonathan, Amy, Andreas and Katlynn, can all attest to the amazing woman she was. Lori put all of her heart and soul into raising her children and subsequently her grandchildren as well.

She also loved animals, music and art. Lori was always crafting or working on some little project. She was also an active member of the Vulcan Riders Association of America-North Platte Chapter. Lori enjoyed riding and the community that came with it. She attended several motorcycle rallies across the U.S.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, Bill Cordle; grandparents, including LaVeda Johnston and Ruby Lamers; and uncle, Dick Ryel.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Lars of North Platte; children, Travys (Briana) Woodside of Kearney, Talia (Naomi Sanders) Woodside of Mililani, Hawaii, Amy Woodside of Lemoore, California, Andreas (Ashley Clark) Paulsen of Omaha, Katlynn (Christopher) Weathers of Pleasanton, Jonathan Paulsen of Ohio, Stephanie Paulsen of Kansas City, Missouri, and MaKayla Woodside of North Platte; four grandsons and six granddaughters; parents, Patricia (Wayne) Woodside of Odessa; brothers, Bradley D. (Jodi) Cordle of Kearney, Jeffrey (Beth) Cordle of Odessa and Daniel (Stephanie) Woodside of Milford; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at hlmkfuneral.com.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. today, Sept. 1, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, Kearney, is in charge of arrangements.