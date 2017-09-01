Robert J. “Robby” Branting, 34, of North Platte, passed away August 29, 2017 at his home. He was born on December 13, 1982, to Robert and Bonny (Mitchell) Branting in North Platte. Robby graduated from North Platte High School with the Class of 2002. He was the first male to be in Campfire Boys and Girls. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and politics.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Branting and grandparents, Hollis and Frances Branting.

He is survived by his mother, Bonny Branting; a sister, Jaime Branting and nephew, Jaiden, of Lincoln; grandparents, Lyle and Shirley Miller; aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Private family services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.