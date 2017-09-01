Wayne Wickenkamp, age 89 of North Platte passed away May 18, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Wayne was born March 28, 1928 in Lincoln, NE to Andrew and Gladys (Rose) Wickenkamp. They moved to Dorchester where he graduated from High School in 1945. He enrolled at UNL, then UN Law School and graduated in 1952. As a result of a blind date, he met and married Ramona Dreyer on June 3, 1950 at Brock, NE. In 1952 he began working for State Farm Mutual Ins. Co. in the auto claims division where he spent the rest of his career. His job took the family to McCook, Omaha, North Platte, Lincoln, Rapid City, SD, and back to North Platte where he retired in 1990. After retiring he joined RSVP and gave 5,862 volunteer hours, mostly to MPCC, Red Cross, and Lincoln County Museum. As a Presbyterian, he was a Deacon, served on the Church Building Committee and served a term on the General Assembly Permanent Judiciary Commission. In 1960 he joined the North Platte Kiwanis Club. He was past-president of the West Rapid City Kiwanis Club in 1976/77. He re-joined the North Platte Kiwanis Club in 1984, was Kiwanian of the Year 1990-1991 and was also honored with the Hixon Medal.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Ramona, of North Platte; sons, Floyd of Lincoln, Craig (Liz) of Mesa, AZ, and Paul of North Platte; daughter, Ellen of North Platte; grandson, Andrew of Lincoln; granddaughter, Alexandra of Omaha; and a special kitty, “Boogie.” Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, RSVP, Kiwanis Scholarship Fund, Lincoln County Museum, or to any animal rescue/shelter organization. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1901 West Leota, North Platte, with Ford Craig officiating. Casual dress in requested. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday September 7, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.