Authorities say 18-year-old died in Dodge County collision

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old driver has died in the collision of two pickup trucks on a rural road in Dodge County.

Deputies were dispatched a little before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to the scene about 3½ miles (6 kilometers) east of Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says dust raised from traffic contributed to the collision of the northbound and southbound pickups.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jason Bechtel died at the scene. He lived in Fremont. The other driver was taken to a Fremont hospital. She’s been identified as a Fremont resident, 59-year-old Becky Crone.