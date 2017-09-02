Hastings couple imprisoned for injuries to baby girl

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Hastings man and woman have been imprisoned for injuring a baby girl.

Court records say 32-year-old John Brown and 24-year-old Brittany Hatch were sentenced Thursday in Adams County District Court.

Police say officers found the baby unresponsive after a call in November. A doctor later found that the baby had methamphetamine in her system and bruises, cuts and burns on her body.

Court records say Hatch was given 19 to 20 years in prison. She’d pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of attempted intentional child abuse resulting in injury to her daughter.

The records say Brown was given 30 to 35 years. He’d pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse resulting in injury.

Authorities say Brown was Hatch’s fiance but not the baby’s biological father.