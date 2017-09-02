Man takes plea deal in fatal Nebraska Panhandle crash

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Nebraska Panhandle man has taken a plea deal in the crash death of a passenger in his pickup truck.

Court records say Joshua Bolzer pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide after prosecutors dropped two related counts. His sentencing is set for Oct. 20.

Authorities say Bolzer, of Mitchell, was speeding in his pickup truck on Aug. 20 last year when it went out of control on U.S. Highway 26 on the west edge of Mitchell and hit a utility pole, a tractor and a liquor store.

A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Dereon Betancur, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other 19-year-old passengers were hospitalized.