Police: Man’s leg severed in Lincoln road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say they’re seeking a suspect in a road rage incident that severed the leg a 39-year-old Lincoln man.

Police say the incident happened Thursday when two drivers crashed into each other in a road rage dispute.

Police say both men got out of their vehicles, then the driver of a Dodge Charger got back into his car and intentionally hit the other driver, severing the man’s leg.

Police found the Charger abandoned a few blocks away. Police were still seeking the driver of that car Friday.

Officials are crediting a passerby with saving the injured man’s life. Police say the Good Samaritan fashioned a tourniquet out of bungee cords to slow the bleeding.