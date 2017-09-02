Suburban fire district seeks to end contract with Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A suburban fire district in Omaha is moving forward with plans to start its own fire department to serve residents and businesses outside the city’s western boundaries.

City officials announced Wednesday that the Elkhorn Suburban Fire District wants to create its own department and end its contract with the city for fire, rescue and medical services.

Mayor Jean Stothert disputes that the new Elkhorn Fire and Rescue Department won’t be able to serve the area at the same level as the Omaha Fire Department, which has more than 650 members.

Stothert says the city remains open to negotiate the contract, which expires at the end of 2018.

Fire District Chief Travis Harlow says staffing levels will stay the same and public safety won’t be at risk.