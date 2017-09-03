Ronald McDonald House seeks $10M expansion of Omaha facility

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha are trying to raise more than $10 million to expand the facility.

The organization announced the Hope and Healing Expansion project Wednesday.

The project would add 20,000 square feet and 20 guest rooms to the facility, which houses families of children receiving medical treatment in the city.

The facility now has 20 rooms. Families were turned away nearly 800 times last year.

Plans also include adding an in-house clinic and infusion center that will be operated by Nebraska Medicine.

The additional space will allow the facility to offer programming, including classes for children who are missing school because of their hospital stays.

Officials hope to expand the facility by 2019. About $8.7 million has been raised so far.