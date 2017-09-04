Nebraska man accused of helping suspect flee to Kansas

FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) — A 33-year-old Falls City resident has been accused of helping a friend flee to Kansas after the friend killed another man more than two years ago.

Michael Seager is charged with being an accessory to a felony. Court records say Seager drove Desiderio Hernandez to Horton, Kansas, after Hernandez fatally shot Joseph Debella Jr. on Aug. 5, 2015. Hernandez has since been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Richardson County records say Seager remained in custody Monday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Seager.

The records say Hernandez went to Seager’s home after the shooting and told Seager that some “bad stuff happened” and that he needed to leave town. Seager later drove Hernandez to a relative’s home in Horton.