The Hot Sheets (9.4.17): Thought They Were Closed

Marcus Dwayne Dandridge: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault, Assault-Strangulation (Felony)

Brian Robert Elliott: Fugitive from Justice-Lancaster County (x3)

Ryan Wesley Horan: Probation Violation, Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person (Felony), Possession of Burglary Tools (Felony), Possession of Stolen Property (Felony)

Chance Eugene Ragle: 3rd-Degree Assault, Disturbing the Peace, 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

