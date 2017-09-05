James Thomas Lyons, infant son of Tommy and Caitlin (Kenny) Lyons, went to Heaven on August 31, 2017 at the Children’s Hospital in Omaha. He was born August 21, 2017 in North Platte and although only 10 days old, he was loved and cherished by many. Those left to carry on his memory are his parents, Tommy & Caitlin; two sisters, Liv & Lucy Lyons; grandparents, Scott & Connie Lyons and Mark & Mary Pat Kenny all of North Platte; aunts and uncles, Heather & Tad Haneborg, Brigid & Ben Woodhead, Allison & Jerrod Pavelka, Daniel Kenny, Mary Kate & Kevin Tighe and Jack Kenny; and cousins and other relatives. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 4, 2017 at the Berean Church in North Platte with the Rev. John Stone officiating. Private family burial will follow. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.