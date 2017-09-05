Nebraska advocates rally against Trump immigration decision

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Trump administration’s decision to wind down a federal program that shields thousands of young immigrants from deportation is drawing a sharp rebuke from Nebraska advocates, business leaders and participating youths who now face an uncertain future.

More than 200 people rallied at the Nebraska Capitol on Tuesday to protest the decision, announced earlier in the day.

Nebraska has roughly 3,000 immigrants who participate in President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. It was designed for youths who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson have criticized the policy, with Peterson arguing it’s unconstitutional.