NPCC Knights volleyball defeats Hastings Junior Varsity

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team defeated the Hastings College Junior Varsity Lady Broncos in four sets 25-14, 25-13, 20-25, and 26-24.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “I thought we did a really good job in sets 1 and 2 and then we let off a bit and got out worked. I was proud of them for battling to win the fourth but we can’t have any let downs like that and expect to win. We served better tonight and that definitely helped us.”

The Lady Knights as a team had a 93.5 percent serving percentage in the match with four service aces. Louisa Hernandez had two service aces.

Hernandez led the Lady Knights in kills with 11 kills and had a .300 kill efficiency. Neci Sundquist finished with seven kills and a kill efficiency of .158. Carlie Wytulka had 19 set assists and Taylin McNair added 16 set assists. McNair also had six kills.

Antonya Schaffert had 17 defensive digs.

In the fourth set, the Lady Knights were trailing the Lady Broncos 16-19, Carly Moss stepped to the service line and served five points to give the Lady Knights a 21-19 lead. The Lady Broncos rallied back to put the score at 24 each. After a side out to the Lady Knights, Hernandez served match point.

The Lady Knights travel to McCook, this weekend to participate in the McCook Community College Invite. The tournament will be live streamed at www.mccindians.com