Terry Lane Levine, of North Platte, NE, died at the Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer.

Terry was born on August 8, 1951, to Erik Harry and Betty Rose James Levine in North Platte where he grew up. He graduated from high school in 1969, then joined the U.S. Army in 1971 and served until ’75. While serving in Germany, Terry met Ingrid Barbara Brünner and the two were married on February 29, 1976, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in North Platte.

The couple made their home in North Platte where Terry hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad. He started working as a Machinist and retired as a Foreman General in 2013. Terry was well respected at the railroad and as a member of the A.R.A.S.A. Union Local #5101. He also served nationally as a Vice General Chairman for A.R.A.S.A.

Terry was a member of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior and P.R. Halligan Post #163 American Legion. Terry loved his wife and cars and at one time was on a drag racing team that competed nationally.

He leaves behind his wife, Ingrid, of North Platte; sister, Aurilla Walker, of Cozad, NE; brother-in-law, Gerhard (Margit) Brünner, of Wonfurt, Germany; niece, Diana Brünner-Finke; two nephews, Dee (Twila) Walker, of Rapid City, SD, and Doug (Amy) Walker, of Omaha, NE; great nieces and nephew, Emily, Ashton and Nikka; and other family.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Erik and Betty Levine.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside Memorial Service with Military Honors will be at 1 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2017, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery with Father Jeffrey Nelson officiating. The family requests jeans and casual dress for the service.

A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at P.R. Halligan Post #163 American Legion. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to PAWS-itive Partners or the donor’s choice.