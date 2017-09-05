Vera Catherine “Cathy” Snider left this world Aug. 29, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Cathy was born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Amarillo, Texas, to Rudy and Gustine (Fisk) Gamblin. Cathy attended school in Amarillo and graduated from Amarillo High School.

After graduation, she moved to Westminster, Colorado, and then to Maywood in 1974.

While in Maywood, she drove the school bus and at the same time, she was also the high school secretary for nine years. Following this employment, she managed the Maywood Insurance Agency for more than 25 years. She retired in September 2007.

On Dec. 19, 1998, Cathy was united in marriage to Darryl Snider. Cathy and Darryl enjoyed camping and taking many trips in their motor home to visit family and friends.

Cathy was an avid sports fan, especially for her beloved Broncos and all Nebraska Husker teams. Cathy was known for her love of all animals. She never met a dog or cat that she didn’t want to take home and call her own.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott E. Hoffman; and brother, Bill Gamblin.

She is survived by Darryl, her loving husband of 19 years; children, Sean (Cassie) Hoffman of Sutherland, Kiok (Tim) Quigley of Kansas City, Shannon (Tom Carr) Hoffman of Hanahan, South Carolina, and Marisa Joudrey and John (Tamara) Snider, all of Kearney; daughter-in-law, Darcey (Frank) Hanson of Trinidad, Colorado; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Maywood Community Hall, 202 Commercial St., Maywood, NE 69038. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com.

Services will be at 11 a.m. today, Sept. 5, at the Maywood Christian Church with Pastor Dale Heimer officiating. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, is in charge of the arrangements.