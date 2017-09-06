Dorothy Alice Kissel

Dorothy A Kissel, 94, died September 4, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dorothy (“Dort”) was born February 24, 1923 in Stockham, Nebraska to David and Harriet Singer. After graduating from Stockham High School in 1940, she moved to California with her family. In 1941, she married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd J. Kissel and they settled in Grand Island, Nebraska after WWII.

Dorothy’s most meaningful roles were as a wife to Lloyd and a mother to their three daughters. She and her husband enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, raising dogs, and Nebraska football. Dorothy was active in her childrens’ activities and served as the first president of the eleven-county Nebraska Cross Country Girl Scout organization. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the United Transportation Union and Twin Rivers Lodge. Dorothy was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church and a past president of the UMW.

In 1973, the family moved to North Platte, where they continued to reside until Lloyd’s death in 2000. In 2003, Dorothy moved to Omaha to be closer to family, living at Fountain View Senior Living Community. She started the exercise class, later renamed “Dort’s Movers and Shakers” and continued to be a leader in the community until her death.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; six brothers and two sisters, and daughter, Jeanne.

Survived by: daughters Jerre (Mearl) Plunkett of Mountain Home, AR and Debra Kissel of Omaha; grandchildren Mark Plunkett, Chris Love and Collin Love, Meghan (Asa) Farquhar, Nick Kissel; five great-grandchildren; niece Glenda (Ronnie) Neutzler and nephew Grady (Julie) Kissel.

Interment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE on Thursday, September 7 at 1:00pm. Memorials to Rockbrook United Methodist Church Camp Scholarship Fund, 9855 West Center Road, Omaha, NE, 68124. Carpenter Memorial Chapel, North Platte, NE.

