Dr. Thomas E. Miller went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 4,2017 at the age of 85. He was born April 17, 1932 to Glenn and Julia Miller and raised in rural Alpena, South Dakota with his brother John. He graduated from Alpena High in 1950. Thomas married the love of his life Elnora Schortzmann on August 10, 1952 and were married 65 years.

He received his bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from South Dakota State College and completed his pharmacy internship at Huron, S.D. He was crowned Hobo King at SDSC his senior year. After serving as a Medical Service Corps officer in the U.S. Army, he entered Dental School at the University of Nebraska graduating in 1962. Following graduation, he assumed the practice of retiring Dr. L.A. Snavely in North Platte where he practiced for 40 years. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was council president, communion liturgist and taught Sunday school. His concern for the community soon led him to serve 12 years on the City Council, a portion of which he was president of the council. He was past president of the North Platte Rotary Club, past governor of Rotary District 563 and past president of the Nebraska Society of Dentistry for Children. Untiring efforts to keep abreast of the many facets of ever changing dentistry led him to many post-graduate seminars of various disciplines of general dentistry.

Tom received his private pilot license from Trego Aviation so Elnora and his daughters spent countless hours traveling to wonderful destinations. He loved woodworking and painting but he especially loved spending time at the lake with his grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Elnora of North Platte; two daughters, Tamera Miller (Mike Daigle) of Aurora, CO; Renee(Larry) Piper of North Platte, NE. Grandchildren Alex Daigle of Aurora, CO, Garrett and Haley Piper of North Platte, NE. His brother John(Darlene) Miller, Sisters-in-law Esther Erickson, Ann(Rich) Schultz; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Julia Miller, In-laws Reinhold and Helen Schortzmann, Sisters-in-law Ruth Judd and Ida Winter, and brothers-in-law Bob Erickson and Curt Winter.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., Sunday, September 10, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 11, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m., Monday, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.