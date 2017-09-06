Julian Guadelupé Carrizales born May 16, 1946, passed away in his home on August 12, 2017. Julian loved his family deeply and was a friend to many. He enjoyed working outdoors doing odd jobs around the house for his sister and for his Aunt Mary. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and the company of good friends. He will be missed by many.

Preceding him in death are his parents Julio and Anita Carrizales and siblings Frankie, Manuel, John, Michael, Irene and Millie.

Surviving are his sister Andrea Cardenas, daughters Francine Schroeder (Michael Schroeder) and Rebecca Martinez (Anthony Martinez), grandchildren, Alicia Schroeder, Heather Coufal, Stephanie Martinez, Anthony Martinez Jr., Cheyenne Schroeder, Caitlin Schroeder. Great grand children Landon Schroeder, Brody and Brecken Coufal, Harrison Derby, Liliana Wenz and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials, flowers and cards may be left at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be from 12-2 pm Saturday September 9, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Casual dress is requested.