NP man accused of sex acts with minor girls

A 26-year-old North Platte man is facing sexual assault charges after police say he engaged in sex acts with two minor females.

On August 25, North Platte police received information that Tim Scholar had been involved in a prior sexual relationship with two females under the age of 16.

Investigator John Deal says officers viewed text messages between Scholar and victims which led them to believe that some type of sexual contact had occurred between Scholar and the girls who were around 13 and 14-years-old at the time of the incident.

According to Deal, both females were interviewed at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center and, as a result of the interviews, police learned that Scholar had allegedly had oral sex with one of the victims and had digitally penetrated the other.

Scholar was located by police on September 6 at a residence in the 400 block of South Bailey Avenue.

He was placed under arrest and jailed charged with two counts of 1st-degree sexual assault.

According to jail records, Scholar is being held without bail.

Nebraska law prohibits anyone 19-years-old or older from engaging in sexual activity with anyone under the age of 16.