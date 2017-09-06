NP pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Mulitple people are facing charges after a pursuit in North Platte.

On September 5, at around 4:37 p.m., officers received information that Edward Hagert was in a white vehicle parked at Patriot Mobile Home Park, 2300 East Philip. Hagert had active warrants for distribution of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed a white Hyundai Elantra, which was registered to one of Hagert’s family members, leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle which eventually went south on Tabor Street from E Street, then to Philip Avenue where it turned west.

Investigator John Deal says the vehicle then went south on Poplar Street where it came to the intersection of Francis Street and turned east. Deal says the road is currently under construction and is a dead end that is being extended to Tabor Street. The vehicle went through the barricades and eventually ended up on Tabor Street where officers were waiting.

Officers observed the vehicle drive into the parking lot of Prairie View Townhouses, 1100 South Tabor. Officers approached the vehicle and found that it was unoccupied, a handgun was laying in the seat.

The area was secured and officers spoke to several people in the area and determined that the driver of the vehicle had entered apartment 1115.

Officers made contact with Stephanie Martinez and Amy Peck who were inside the apartment. A male subject, identified as Derick Wright, was observed laying on a couch inside the apartment. Deal says Wright fit the description of the vehicle’s driver.

Wright was taken into custody and Deal says he gave several different stories on how he had gotten to the apartment and why he was there.

When asked if Hagert was inside, Deal says Peck and Martinez repeatedly denied it. They allow denied consent to search the apartment.

Officers say it became apparent that Hagert was inside, and an officer began yelling for him to come out. Eventually, Hagert appeared from upstairs and was taken into custody without further incident.

Deal says all the subject were interviewed and gave varying accounts of what happened.

In the end, Wright was charged with harboring a fugitive and possession of a defaced firearm, Hagert was arrested on the warrants and charged with possession of a defaced firearm and Martinez and Peck were both charged with harboring a fugitive.

Additional charges could be filed pending further investigation. Deal says some drug items were seized and have been sent for testing.