Sleepy Omaha student awakens at bus contractor’s yard

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 7-year-old Omaha student says he fell asleep before his bus arrived at school and awoke later — and alone — at the bus contractor’s depot.

Tamara Bailey said her grandson Quintan Wells-Harris boarded the bus around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday but didn’t get off at Standing Bear Elementary, ending up at the depot. He says “it was scary, because no one was in the bus.”

The district had the contractor check its yard after learning the second-grader wasn’t at school. Quintan was found unharmed around 10:30 a.m.

District spokeswoman Monique Farmer says drivers are supposed to check their buses at least twice, including upon returning to the depot. She says the driver of Quintan’s bus won’t be permitted to drive for the district any longer.