State Fair enforcement removes 3 impaired drivers

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C – Grand Island removed three impaired drivers from the road during a special enforcement focused on

specific dates of the Nebraska State Fair.

The enforcement ran August 25-26 and September 1-3 in the Hall County area, covering some of the biggest

concerts dates for the State Fair. The enforcement included vehicle checks and saturation patrols.

“The Nebraska State Fair was a great success this year,” said Captain Jeromy McCoy, Commander Troop C – Grand Island. “We want to thank the drivers who attended the fair and were responsible.”

In addition to the three drivers arrested for Driving Under the Influence, NSP issued citations for Speeding (10), Minor in Possession (2), Open Container (1), Driving Under Suspension (2), No Seat Belt (6), and Improper Child Safety Restraint (1). Troopers also arrested one person for Drug Possession and apprehended one fugitive. NSP also assisted two motorists in need of help.

The special enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $2,550 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.