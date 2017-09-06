Wallace Ray “Wally” Coker of Cheyenne, Wyoming died Sept. 2 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 4, 1929 in Sutherland, Nebraska to Walter J. Coker and Hazel M. (Stanton) Coker. Wally graduated from Sutherland High School. He hired out to Union Pacific Railroad after graduation then spent time in the military in Atlanta, GA. He married Peg Dillon in August 1951. After his service time, they returned to North Platte, where he continued his career with the Union Pacific Railroad, moving to Cheyenne in 1980 to watch grandchildren and then the great-grandchildren grow. He retired from the railroad in 1992 after 42 years.

Wally was a member of Knights of Columbus in Nebraska, the Union Pacific Employee Club, American Legion and a former square dancer.

He is survived by his wife, Peg; three sons, W. Jim (Kim) Coker of Cheyenne, Tom (Judie) Coker of Thornton, CO, and Kevin (Manda) Coker of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren, Kaylan Ferrari and Patrick (Sarah) Coker, both of Cheyenne, and Dillon Coker of Thornton; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Treyton, Kooper, Karter, and Charlotte Ferrari and Caydence Coker, all of Cheyenne; brother-in-law, Floyd Wever and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruth Banks, Beulah Wever and Kenneth Coker.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne. Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. A memorial has been established to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund, 601 S. Tabor, North Platte, NE 69101. Interment of his urn will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

